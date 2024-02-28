Michelle Kelly Love and her son Jordan Love were gunned down in front of their home on Tillman Avenue.

$100,000 reward offered to find killer in 2016 shooting death of mother, son in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight years after a mother and her son were murdered in Carson, their family is increasing the reward for information in hopes of finally getting some closure.

In February 2016, Michelle Kelly Love and her son Jordan Love were gunned down in front of their home on Tillman Avenue. The case remains unsolved.

Now, the family has increased the reward for any tips from $25,000 to $100,000.

"We understand that it's very difficult for people to make, possibly, a life-altering decision to come forward for, what we consider, such a small amount of money," said Jordan's father, Jose Love.

Anyone with any information is urged to call authorities.