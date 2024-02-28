WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

$100,000 reward offered to find killer in 2016 shooting death of mother, son in Carson

Michelle Kelly Love and her son Jordan Love were gunned down in front of their home on Tillman Avenue.

KABC logo
Wednesday, February 28, 2024 1:45AM
$100,000 reward offered to find killer in 2016 Carson murders
Eight years after a mother and her son were murdered in Carson, their family is increasing the reward for information in hopes of finally getting some closure.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight years after a mother and her son were murdered in Carson, their family is increasing the reward for information in hopes of finally getting some closure.

In February 2016, Michelle Kelly Love and her son Jordan Love were gunned down in front of their home on Tillman Avenue. The case remains unsolved.

Now, the family has increased the reward for any tips from $25,000 to $100,000.

"We understand that it's very difficult for people to make, possibly, a life-altering decision to come forward for, what we consider, such a small amount of money," said Jordan's father, Jose Love.

Anyone with any information is urged to call authorities.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW