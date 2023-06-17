Carson house party shooting leaves 8 people injured, 2 critically; no one in custody

Eight people were shot at a house party in Carson, authorities said. Two of the victims were critically injured.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people were shot overnight Friday at a house party in Carson, authorities said. Two of the victims were critically injured.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, which occurred around midnight at a home in the 1500 block of East Abila Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, where two of them were listed in critical condition and underwent surgery, authorities said. Details about the conditions of the other six individuals were not immediately available.

Whether more than one shooter was involved in the incident was unclear.

Abila Street was closed at the scene as an investigation continued throughout the morning.

The shooting was possibly gang-related, the sheriff's spokesperson said.