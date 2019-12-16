Carson shooting leaves girl and woman dead, authorities say

A girl and a woman were shot and killed Sunday evening in Carson, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Deputies responded after a caller reported the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Alvo Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The deputies arrived at the scene to discover that the victims, each suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper torso, had already been taken to a hospital.

The girl and the woman were pronounced dead at the medical center, officials said. They were not immediately identified.

No motive or description of the shooter was available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
