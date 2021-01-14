Food & Drink

Ray Vega, founder of iconic Sherman Oaks restaurant Casa Vega, dies

Iconic SoCal restaurant Casa Vega is seen in an undated photo.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The founder of Casa Vega, the iconic Mexican restaurant and celebrity hot spot in Sherman Oaks, has died, according to a statement released by the restaurant on social media.

"It breaks our hear to announced the passing of our founder, Rafael 'Ray' Vega," the Instagram post said on Sunday, adding that Vega "passed away peacefully" the previous day.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

"Ray's parents immigrated with him from Tijuana with dreams of owning a restaurant in L.A.," the statement said. "He grew up at his parents' restaurant on Olvera Street" in downtown Los Angeles.

National Eat Outside Day 2020: LA's Al Fresco program helps give restaurants boost on tasty holiday
EMBED More News Videos

Grab your masks and your family and head to any restaurant fortunate enough to have an outdoor setting for the unofficial holiday, National Eat Outside Day.


Vega launched his namesake restaurant 65 years ago, when he was 22, and he later started other successful businesses in Nevada and California, according to the news release.

He returned to Los Angeles after retiring and was a fixture at Casa Vega for decades.

He is survived by his wife Charleen and children Kelly, Robbie and Christina.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksherman oakslos angelescelebrityfoodobituaryrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal man charged with participating in U.S. Capitol violence
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Retired firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher during riot
Arson suspect arrested after high-speed chase
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
Man seen carrying Confederate flag in US Capitol arrested
Show More
3.8-magnitude quake hits near San Francisco
Ventura County seeing surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
More COVID vaccine clinics open in Riverside County
CA heat, poor planning led to August power outages: Report
MAP: Most COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in LA County
More TOP STORIES News