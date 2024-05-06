White House honors Valencia teacher, other educators around the country at state dinner

WASHINGTON D.C. (KABC) -- President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted the first Teachers of the Year State Dinner in Washington D.C. to honor America's top educators.

More than 50 teachers from across the country were invited to the White House on Thursday, including a local high school teacher from Valencia High School in Santa Clarita.

Casey Cuny is one of five 2024 California Teachers of the Year recognized for their dedication to the classroom. Of the five, Cuny was selected to represent the state at the National Teacher of the Year program.

"It was such an honor to walk into the White House and my son was with me which was just incredible," Cuny said. "First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was so gracious and so wonderful. What I just loved about it was that by doing this event, she elevated the teaching profession."

As an honors English and senior myth and folklore teacher, Cuny was inspired to go into teaching after surviving childhood cancer. He said his own teachers were instrumental during that time.

During his trip to D.C., Cuny met with members of Congress and their aides about attracting great talent to the profession, training and retention.

He hopes to educate stakeholders on the true nature of the teaching profession and advocate for increased funding for research-based training.