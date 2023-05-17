LA judge grants preliminary injunction blocking cash bail requirement before arraignment

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction that blocks the city and county from requiring cash bail from arrested people who haven't been arraigned yet.

Judge Lawrence Riff on Tuesday ruled in a lawsuit, Urquidi vs. Los Angeles, that seeks to end the use of cash bail.

Civil rights attorneys argue tens of thousands of people are incarcerated every year, for several days after their arrest, because they can't afford bail.

As part of the judge's order, the county, city and plaintiffs in the lawsuit will have 60 days to come up with different pretrial detention rules. That could include releasing people on their own recognizance or ordering GPS monitoring.

Until then, Riff ordered that people arrested for non-violent and non-serious offenses cannot be required to pay bail before their arraignment.

