police chase

Good boy! K9 helps CHP find nearly $1 million cash dumped on road during I-5 chase

A Merced CHP officer and his K9 partner found cardboard boxes with nearly $1 million in cash, apparently intended to buy marijuana, after the boxes were dumped during a chase.
FRESNO, Calif. -- A Merced CHP officer and his K9 partner found cardboard boxes with nearly $1 million in cash after the boxes were dumped during a pursuit on Friday.

According to CHP Merced, the officer and his partner, K9 Beny, saw three cars traveling together and attempted to make an enforcement stop on one of them on Interstate 5 in Fresno County. The car did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

During the chase, one of the three vehicles attempted to block the CHP patrol car, but the officer was able to maneuver around them. The driver of the pursued vehicle stopped the car and dropped two cardboard boxes on the shoulder of I-5, west of Firebaugh.

Two of the three drivers, including the one who dropped off the boxes, were caught and arrested. Officers later recovered the boxes and found roughly $915,000 inside. They also discovered walkie talkies and learned that the three vehicles were using them to communicate.

Meanwhile, K9 Beny alerted officers to the smell of narcotics on the cash, and it was later determined that the suspects were driving north to purchase marijuana. The suspects were arrested and felony charges are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marijuanaillegal drugspolice chasechpcar chasemercedk 9drugcalifornia highway patroldrugs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Runaway pig leads CT police on 45 minute chase
Authorities terminate chase of fleeing vehicle near downtown LA
Police chase: DUI suspect crashes on 105 Fwy
Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after OC pursuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
SoCal restaurants face major challenges once reopening allowed
Gov. Newsom announces reopening of 2 OC beaches
Investigation underway after man wears KKK-style hood in supermarket
Next LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
5-year-old boy pulled over on highway in parents' car
Show More
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Pursuit suspect detained near Victorville after apparent standoff, chase
Veteran uses her company to help other vets and front-line workers
Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await governor's OK
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
More TOP STORIES News