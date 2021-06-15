Evacuation orders lifted after brush fire in Lake Casitas area scorches 188 acres

LAKE CASITAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted in the Lake Casitas area in Ventura County Monday afternoon, prompting some evacuations and a large response from firefighters.Evacuation orders and road closures were lifted around 9:30 p.m. after the blaze charred 188 acres, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.The VCFD reported the blaze was burning in light to medium brush and it quickly grew from 20 acres to 150 acres after it erupted around 4 p.m. The fire department said there was no immediate threat to structures.Evacuations were later issued for the Santa Ana Creek and Cooper Canyon area north of Casitas Pass and Baldwin Road, west of of Ranch Road. Casitas Pass Road was also closed at Santa Ana Road, authorities said.The fire, named the Casitas Fire, was holding at 30 acres, but the acreage was later updated to 150. Crews were battling the fire from the air and ground as white smoke billowed over the area.The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.The fire comes as Southern California deals with a heat wave that is bringing increased fire risk to the region.