Mandatory evacuation orders issued as fire near Castaic and Valencia spreads to 650 acres

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire in the Castaic and Valencia area quickly spread to at least 650 acres, triggering mandatory evacuation orders and road closures in the area.Mandatory evacuations were issued for residents north and west of West Hills Drive, north of Iron Village Drive, north and west of Tesoro Del Valle and north of Copper Hill Drive due to the North Fire, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station announced.A voluntary evacuation order is in place for the area of Rye Canyon Loop.Road closures were in place for West Hills Drive from Iron Village Drive to the northern Copper Hill Drive entrance in Valencia.The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. east of the 5 Freeway and northeast of the Wayside Canyon area in Castaic. It was named the North Fire. It later spread to the Valencia/Santa Clarita area.The blaze was initially described as about 1 acre burning uphill in light to medium fuels.The flames initially were burning near a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility that stores live weapons and ammunition. Firefighters were at that time advised to hold back for their own safety.Within minutes the fire was estimated at 4-10 acres and then spread to 30 acres. By 4 p.m. it was estimated to have spread to 90 acres and then grew to at least 650 acres by 8 p.m.Fixed wing aircraft, air tankers and helicopters were being used to battle the flames, along with ground crews.No injuries were reported.