Several inmates injured after brawl breaks out at Castaic prison

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Seven inmates were injured in a wild brawl at the sheriff's North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

The fight broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday in a two-story dorm at the facility.

Investigators say the majority of the 60 inmates in the cell block joined the fight before guards eventually regained control. Seven inmates were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Every inmate was set to be interviewed as part of the investigation into what sparked the violence.