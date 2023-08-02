A police officer in Virginia just got the most adorable crime fighting partner.

Officer in VA adopts kitten that was thrown out of car window

This isn't your typical buddy cop, thought.

Officer Timothy Rugg recently got a call to help a kitten that had been thrown out of a car.

He was able to rescue the animal, but when he brought the cat to the SPCA, he says he couldn't let her go.

"I just felt like she wanted to be with me. Before that, I never saw myself owning a cat. I thought I was a dog person, but we just kind of bonded immediately and I knew I had to take her home with me," Officer Rugg said.

The cat has since been named Penny. What a purr-fect ending to this story!