Catalytic converter theft suspect run over, killed by would-be victim in Palmdale

A man who authorities say was trying to steal a catalytic converter from a large pick-up truck in Palmdale was run over and killed by the owner of that truck.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday at a shopping center parking lot in the 39000 block of 10th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say a car with four suspects inside pulled up to the lifted 4x4 Ford Excursion, and one of them got out to saw off the vehicle's catalytic converter.

A woman was sleeping inside the truck and heard the noises and thought someone was breaking in. She started the engine and put the car in reverse gear. When she felt a bump, she got out and called 911 after she saw the grand theft victim on the ground.

Responding deputies detained the three other suspects, another man and 2 women. The suspect that was struck was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details were not available.