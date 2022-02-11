All Good News

Cats, kittens receive care, find new homes thanks to the non-profit 'Cats of San Bernardino'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Providing care for feral cats

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- There are several colonies of feral cats roaming around San Bernardino. And many of those cats and kittens are getting the care they need, and finding new homes thanks to the non-profit "Cats of San Bernardino."

"Trap, neuter, return; that's when you catch a feral cat, you get it spayed, neutered, vaccinated, parasite control, and then you release it back into the community, and it's no longer reproducing, and it cuts down on the cat population," said Jaina Spagis.

Since they moved to San Bernardino in 2016, Jaina and Ivy Spagis estimate they've treated about 1200 cats.

"Controlling the cat population is the most important mission for us I'd say," said Ivy Spagis.

While many of these feral cats will be released back into the wild, they do try to make as many as they can ready for adoption. But it's not easy.

In 2019 they became an official 501-c-3 non-profit, called "Cats of San Bernardino." Some of their cats have gone to some pretty big names... the daughter of Ozzy Osborne for example.

"One of our cats, Valentino, got adopted by the Osborne family, Kelly Osborne family, and one of our cats got adopted by one of only two female NASA pilots, so a bunch of cool cats have come through here," said Jaina.

They're hoping to expand their mission, but of course that takes money. They say everything they have has come by way of crowdfunding.

"Our dream is to one day have a much larger facility. We're thinking of a cat ranch where there's a larger property where we can help feral cats as well, where they can road free," said Jaina. ""But also have it gated so we can help more cats, because right now we are in a space crunch, we have three cat rooms which is all the space in our home."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan bernardinoanimal rescuerescuecatspet rescuekittensall good news
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ALL GOOD NEWS
Boyle Heights school to host NFL's Play Football Family Festival
Violins of Hope brings message of tolerance through music
La Verne's new police chief is first woman to lead department
Rialto musician and construction worker gives back for the holidays
TOP STORIES
Fast-moving brush fire rips through at least 2 homes in Whittier
Emerald Fire in OC grows to 150 acres; evac orders lifted
3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Ventura County, USGS says
Man confronting bear accidentally kills brother, then himself
Federal agents investigating possible truck protests for Super Bowl
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
Clippers hope to make Intuit Dome true home
Show More
NFL and DHS crack down on counterfeit goods ahead of Super Bowl
Nevada, casinos rescind mask mandates
Russian security guard added eyes to paintings when he got 'bored'
Tourist robbed, shot in Venice after being followed, police say
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
More TOP STORIES News