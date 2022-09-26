Caught on video: Coach body-slams student after high school football game in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows a high school student being body-slammed by a football coach after a game in Orange County.

The video, taken by a parent in the stands, shows the Katella High School student sprinting across the field at Glover Stadium before getting chased down and body-slammed by a coach from the opposing team.

The teenager was holding a sign with explicit language on it, but wasn't threatening anyone when the coach took him down.

It doesn't appear that the student was injured or that the coach was disciplined.