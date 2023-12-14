Surveillance video shows DUI suspect crash through Fullerton smoke shop

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a driver crashed through the front of a smoke shop in Fullerton and just kept going.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Cobra Smoke Shop on Euclid Street, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Footage from inside the store shows the driver of a white Mercedes barreling through one side of the building and smashing her way out the other.

Remarkably, no one was hurt.

Police say the woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.