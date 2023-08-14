WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Child nearly swept away by high tide while playing on pier in England

KABC logo
Monday, August 14, 2023 9:22PM
Child nearly swept away by high tide while playing on pier in England
EMBED <>More Videos

Thankfully, bystanders quickly jumped into action to save the child.

DEVON, England (KABC) -- Authorities in England issued a strong warning after a child was nearly swept away to sea while playing on a pier.

According to officials with the North Devon Council, the incident happened Thursday at the Ilfracombe Harbour Devon, which is about four hours outside of London.

Video posted on the council's Facebook page shows the tides knocking the child down.

Thankfully, bystanders quickly jumped into action to save the child.

"Playing around the slipway in volatile conditions, and activities such as tombstoning, can be extremely dangerous and we urge members of the public to act safely at the Harbour," read the Facebook post.

No serious injuries were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW