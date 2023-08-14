Thankfully, bystanders quickly jumped into action to save the child.

Child nearly swept away by high tide while playing on pier in England

DEVON, England (KABC) -- Authorities in England issued a strong warning after a child was nearly swept away to sea while playing on a pier.

According to officials with the North Devon Council, the incident happened Thursday at the Ilfracombe Harbour Devon, which is about four hours outside of London.

Video posted on the council's Facebook page shows the tides knocking the child down.

"Playing around the slipway in volatile conditions, and activities such as tombstoning, can be extremely dangerous and we urge members of the public to act safely at the Harbour," read the Facebook post.

No serious injuries were reported.