Video shows 2 NYPD officers saving blind man after he fell onto subway tracks

NEW YORK -- Dramatic body camera video shows two police officers in New York leaping into action to save a blind man after he stumbled off a subway platform last week.The video shows the officers running toward the 61-year-old who fell onto the tracks.Detective Henry Greco and Officer Jason Macaluso, both assigned to patrol city housing, quickly pulled the man to safety.The footage even shows an oncoming train in the distance."Sir, are you OK?" one of the officers asked the man. "I'm glad we saw you."The man appeared to have suffered some cuts to his hand, according to the footage, but was safely rescued.New York officials praised the officers for their quick thinking."We don't see ourselves as heroes at all," said Greco, who was reunited with the man this week. "We think anybody would've done the same thing."The Metropolitan Transportation Authority awarded the officers with "Hero of the Subway" commendations.