Video shows 2 NYPD officers saving blind man after he fell onto subway tracks

The footage even shows an oncoming train in the distance.
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows officers saving blind man after he fell onto subway tracks

NEW YORK -- Dramatic body camera video shows two police officers in New York leaping into action to save a blind man after he stumbled off a subway platform last week.

The video shows the officers running toward the 61-year-old who fell onto the tracks.

Detective Henry Greco and Officer Jason Macaluso, both assigned to patrol city housing, quickly pulled the man to safety.

The footage even shows an oncoming train in the distance.

"Sir, are you OK?" one of the officers asked the man. "I'm glad we saw you."

The man appeared to have suffered some cuts to his hand, according to the footage, but was safely rescued.

New York officials praised the officers for their quick thinking.

"We don't see ourselves as heroes at all," said Greco, who was reunited with the man this week. "We think anybody would've done the same thing."



The Metropolitan Transportation Authority awarded the officers with "Hero of the Subway" commendations.

READ ALSO | Passenger forced to land plane after pilot has medical emergency while flying
EMBED More News Videos

"My pilot has gone incoherent," the passenger is heard saying in his call to Air Traffic Control. "I have no idea how to fly the airplane."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citynew yorkrescuecaught on tapefall on tracksnationalcaught on videoblindu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Missing 29-year-old man with autism who went missing found safe
Several companies pull products linked to Jif peanut butter recall
Jimmy Kimmel delivers emotional plea for stronger gun-safety laws
Show More
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
Abortion rights advocates in Long Beach honor TX shooting victims
AAPI artists take center stage, recognized for their talents
BTS will be at the White House Tuesday to address anti-Asian hate
More TOP STORIES News