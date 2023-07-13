Cedars-Sinai LA faces federal probe for treatment of Black mothers who give birth at hospital

The Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles is facing a federal probe over its treatment of Black women who give birth at the hospital.

In a statement, Cedars said it's concerned about the racial disparities in maternal care and is working to address the issue.

"Cedars-Sinai clinicians, leaders and researchers have long been concerned with national disparities in Black maternal health, and we are proud of the work we've done (and continue to do) to address these issues in Los Angeles as well as at the state and national levels," a spokesperson said to ABC News.

The probe comes after Kira Dixon Johnson died in 2016 from internal bleeding following a C-section.

Her baby did survive following the procedure.

Johnson's widower Charles said the investigation is a long time coming, and it's an important step toward accountability and transparency.

"I am extremely proud that HHS is going forward with this (investigation); that they are taking it seriously and this has been I think an extremely long time coming," Charles Johnson said to ABC News. "This investigation is a very important step toward accountability, transparency and ultimately, an important step in making sure that families from all walks of life receive the safe, dignified, respectful care that they deserve not only in material health but healthcare as a whole."