Sports

Former Lakers player Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Former Lakers player Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19

Former Lakers player and NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos announced Tuesday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," Ceballos said on Twitter.

The tweet included a photo of Ceballos in a hospital bed, his eyes open and apparently alert, with an oxygen mask covering his nose and mouth.

"If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize," Ceballos wrote. "My fight is not done..... Thx."

Ceballos attended Cal State Fullerton before moving on to the NBA, where he won the league's 1992 slam dunk competition.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles lakerscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 167 cases of mu variant detected in LA County
CA recall: Newsom, GOP rivals enter final week of campaign
CA recall election: Submit your question here
CA lawmakers could force Amazon to change workplace conditions
4 hospitalized after car slams into homeless encampment in Koreatown
Nipah virus outbreak in India? State battered by COVID now on alert
Police chase ends in multi-car crash in Hollywood; Sunset Blvd reopens
Show More
12-year-old boy attacked on Long Beach bus
Computer chip shortage could keep car prices sky-high until 2023
Biden to campaign for Newsom in CA next week
Twins joined at the head are separated after 12-hour surgery
Man whose family fought to treat him with ivermectin dies
More TOP STORIES News