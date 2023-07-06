Taco and Tequila Fest celebrates 200 years of Jalisco in Downtown Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA (KABC) -- Taco and Tequila Festival will take place in the heart of Downtown Long Beach on Saturday, July 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration will be filled with beloved taco and tequila culture, featuring an array of food, drinks, entertainment, live music, lucha libre, and much more.

Jalisco, the birthplace of tequila, celebrates 200 years as a free and sovereign state.

A large population of Jalisciences resides in Los Angeles County, providing an ideal location for commemorating this milestone.

Guests will enjoy culinary delights and tequila-based cocktails while being serenaded by traditional mariachi bands and Latin music.

This cultural experience pays homage to the heritage and traditions of Jalisco.

To learn more about Taco and Tequila Festival and purchase tickets click here.