'Celebrity Family Feud' challenges casts of 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Hacks' in the name of charity

HOLLYWOOD -- Host Steve Harvey welcomed the casts of "Abbott Elementary" and "Hacks" to "Celebrity Family Feud" for the show's season eight premiere. The stars let us know the game is not as easy as it looks!"You watch it on TV and you think one thing and then you get here and it's a whole 'nother thing!" said Sheryl Lee Ralph."I was more nervous than when I was on Broadway," said Jean Smart.Tyler James Williams was nervous because of the potential "YouTube-able" moments the show inspires."I don't want to be on the record for the rest of my life, saying something stupid!" said Williams.After all these years, Harvey has seen it all. And he guarantees some people are bound to embarrass themselves."Celebrities, we just not the super intelligent people you think we are," Harvey joked. "We just ain't.""Celebrity Family Feud" airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.