Investigation underway after 1 killed in shooting near school campus in Cerritos, authorities say

Monday, February 27, 2023 2:07PM
CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway Monday morning following a deadly shooting near a school campus in Cerritos.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at Artesia Boulevard and Studebaker Road, near the athletic field of Gahr High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say the victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. There's no indication the unidentified man had any ties to the school.

No other information was available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
