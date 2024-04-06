Suspect shot, wounded by CHP outside Cerritos shopping mall

A person was wounded and taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting outside a Cerritos shopping mall.

CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was shot and wounded by CHP following an exchange of gunfire outside a Cerritos shopping mall Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Los Cerritos Center.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told Eyewitness News there was an exchange of gunfire between an officer and three suspects in a Dodge Charger.

One suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The two other suspects fled on the 605 Freeway and were later taken into custody near Telegraph Road following another shooting.

It's unclear who opened fire in the second shooting or if anyone was injured.

Crime-scene tape blocked off a part of the parking lot of the mall as authorities investigated.

