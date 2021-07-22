Pets & Animals

Cesar Millan talks about new Nat Geo show 'Better Human Better Dog'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- During a time when pet adoptions are at an all-time high, Cesar Millan is back with a new show on National Geographic called "Better Human Better Dog."

As people adopted pets during the pandemic, they're now finding that they need to train them.

In the new series, Millan opens the gates to his famed Dog Psychology Center, his California ranch retreat for dogs.

"43 acres of magic," he said. "So, I have my own area where I can help people immediately practice all of the activities, stretch, walk, run, rest, and sleep. They do stay at the ranch because I want to make sure that as they wake up, they learn about the formulas, the rituals, and the symbols. Now I have a place where people can stay over and I can submerge them in my philosophy with my community and with my animals."

Here he transforms canines, and families, one case at a time, working to make the world a better place.

With updated philosophies, new techniques and family support, Millan tackles some of the most demanding cases of his career.

"There are only three side effects a dog can develop, aggression, fear, or ignoring you," Millan said.

For instance, Millan spoke about Goliath, pit bull that was so protective and aggressive he blocked paramedics from entering the home when his owner collapsed.

"We turned that dog into a dog that can now be able to help his human into a service dog," he said.

Mostly, Millan hopes that people will learn techniques by watching his show to help make humans and the dogs they love more compatible with each other.

"Learning how to connect, learning how to communicate, and how to achieve the relationship we are all looking for which is trust, respect, and love," Millan said. "Imagine a world full of trust, respect, and love it would be just super positive, it would be a better planet, that's why I'm saying, 'Better Human Better Dog.'"



Don't miss the premiere of "Better Human Better Dog" with back-to-back episodes Friday, July 30th at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD. Episodes are also available on Disney+ each Wednesday.
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspetsnatgeodisney+ streaming servicepet adoption
