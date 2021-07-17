LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the second year in a row, as part of ESPN's NBA Finals campaign, they're implementing their #ChampionBlackBusinesses program where they highlight four small Black-owned businesses in NBA markets.
Adé Neff, owner of Ride On! Bike Shop in Leimert Park, was chosen as one of the lucky four.
"It was an exciting call to get that they were interested in making us one of the finalists and one of the focus of champion and Black businesses. I think it's great."
ESPN collaborated with The Undefeated, the NBA and ABC's "Shark Tank" to provide each business with $10,000 dollars and an invaluable opportunity to have a virtual mentor session with one of the sharks. Neff spoke with Robert Herjavec.
"That was exciting," Neff said. "It was cool, because I've always kind of like envisioned myself being on 'Shark Tank.'"
Neff said he has big plans for the future of his business. He wants to continue to grow and also eventually come out with his own branded line of bikes.
"With regards to the historic issues Black folks and Black businesses have had in this country," Neff said. "It's a good look for corporations to start investing and supporting Black businesses."
Along with growing his business, Neff really hopes Ride On! can have an impact on the community, specifically in regards to health and wellness.
"Getting people back on bikes, enjoying the freedom of riding, the joy of riding a bicycle, but also getting healthy, and getting more exercise," said Neff.
To see more stories from this year's #ChampionBlackBusinesses initiative, you can visit the website.
Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
ESPN supports Black-owned businesses during NBA Finals campaign
ESPN partnered with The Undefeated, NBA and ABC's "Shark Tank" to support Black-owned businesses.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News