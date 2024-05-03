Pro-Palestinian encampment set up at Chapman University

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- From Los Angeles to Orange County, pro-Palestinian protests have students at UC Irvine and Chapman University gathering together in solidarity.

Although on a smaller scale compared to the demonstrations at UCLA, their goal and message remain the same: for their schools to divest itself from businesses with ties to Israel, while also demanding a cease-fire.

At Chapman University Thursday morning, Students for Justice in Palestine and their supporters said they were grateful to administrators for allowing them the space to demonstrate.

About three dozen people set up tents and there were trainings, lunch, speakers and games next to Memorial Hall.

"Chapman needs to divest now from companies that profit off the genocide in Gaza," said Duran Aziz with Students for Justice in Palestine. "I cannot tolerate my tuition money going to supporting this genocide."

"We think the students are working in good faith to try and find a way to be heard, but still do so in a way that minimizes any significant disruptions to other students or university operations," said Jerry Price, the dean of students at Chapman University. "And we share that goal, and so I think that's why it's been going smoothly."

At UC Irvine, there was a tense start Monday when administrators called the encampment location disruptive and illegal.

Demonstrators were told if they left the encampment, they couldn't return.

"I went through six to seven hours not being able to use the bathroom, not being able to bring in water," UC Irvine student Sarah Khalil said. "I can't believe I went through that, and I can't believe that the people of Gaza are going through worse."

Later that day, the students were allowed to stay. Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan asked local law enforcement to stand down. Support grew to hundreds by Thursday.

The university's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine demanded UCI not contract with companies directly funding attacks in Gaza.

A spokesperson with UCI told Eyewitness News in a statement:

"UC Irvine respects the rights of any students to engage in free speech and expression including lawful protest. The safety of all members of the campus community is always a top priority, and we continue to monitor and evaluate the situation to ensure that we are able to continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment."