LIVE: Chase ends in standoff involving stolen vehicle suspect, LASD at train yard in Vernon area

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed chase involving a man driving a reportedly stolen SUV and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies ended in a standoff Friday afternoon at a train yard in the Vernon area.The suspect led the LASD and California Highway Patrol on a wild pursuit from Norwalk and through several other Gateway Cities before entering the train yard and blowing out at least one tire.The driver exited the vehicle and ran across several tracks -- at one point attempting to jump onto a moving freight train -- before getting back into the SUV and barricading himself inside.Deputies with firearms drawn took up positions nearby as the standoff ensued.