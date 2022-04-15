LIVE: Chase ends in standoff involving stolen vehicle suspect, LASD at train yard in Vernon area

The suspect led the LASD and California Highway Patrol on a wild pursuit from Norwalk and through several other Gateway Cities before entering the train yard and blowing out at least one tire.
The driver exited the vehicle and ran across several tracks -- at one point attempting to jump onto a moving freight train -- before getting back into the SUV and barricading himself inside.
Deputies with firearms drawn took up positions nearby as the standoff ensued.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.