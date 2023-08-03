Suspect in stolen forklift leads police on bizarre chase in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect fled police in a stolen forklift during a bizarre chase in downtown Los Angeles.
The pursuit happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect stole the forklift in the area of 8th Street and Broadway, according to Los Angeles police.
Footage captured by a witness showed the forklift go down the street as a few people on the sidewalk ran away.
The suspect crashed but kept going before crashing again near Flower and 5th streets, just a couple blocks from where the forklift was stolen.
LAPD arrested the suspect following the second crash.