Chase: Grand theft auto suspect arrested after leading authorities on high-speed pursuit through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a reported stolen car was arrested after leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase on Los Angeles County freeways Friday night.

The pursuit took a dangerous turn when the driver exited the freeway and began speeding on surface streets in Boyle Heights. However, the suspect drove toward a dead-end street, forcing him to ditch the car and end the chase just before 10:30 p.m.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 10 p.m. as the driver was driving at speeds that exceeded 100 mph on the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The chase transitioned onto the 60 Freeway, with the suspect continuing to flee at triple digit speeds.

There were instances where the driver got dangerously close to other cars on the freeway.

California Highway Patrol kept the pursuit going despite the suspect's erratic driving and made the arrest once the suspect crashed and abandoned the car at the Estrada Courts housing development. The suspect began running when the pursuit ended, but he was chased down by officers and placed in handcuffs.

Los Angeles police initially began the chase in El Sereno. Police said the suspect was driving a car stolen from Monterey Park.