SUV crashes into parked RV, ending dangerous high-speed chase through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver crashed an SUV into a parked RV, bringing an end to a dangerous high-speed chase through Los Angeles Wednesday evening.AIR7 HD was over the chase just after 9:30 p.m. as the suspect was driving the possibly stolen SUV erratically on surface streets in Hollywood.The crash came as the driver tried to make a turn at an intersection in Hancock Park and apparently lost control. The SUV slid across the road and crashed into the parked RV.After the collision, the suspect ran away from the scene. It appeared the suspect was able to escape getting captured by Los Angeles police.During the chase, the suspect was driving at high speeds and almost hit other cars on the road.Police say the pursuit started in the area of Bronson Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard and went through the 101 Freeway. The driver got back onto Melrose Avenue, and that is where police initiated the pursuit.LAPD says they suspect the SUV was stolen.