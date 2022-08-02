Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.

The chase began on the 10 Freeway in East L.A. around 10:45 p.m. With the suspect driving at speeds that at times exceeded 100 mph, the chase soon entered San Bernardino County.

While on the 10, the suspect went through several cities, including Pomona, Fontana, Colton and Redlands.

Multiple California Highway Patrol vehicles chased the driver, who weaved across lanes amid light traffic.

CHP said the suspect's SUV, a Ford Explorer, was reported stolen.

The suspect continued fleeing authorities on the 10 Freeway through the San Gorgonio Pass before AIR7 HD was unable to continue following the pursuit.