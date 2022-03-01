Driver almost runs over pedestrian, dog during dangerous chase in Koreatown

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver almost hits pedestrian, dog during chase in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect driving a stolen car led Los Angeles police on a chase Monday night that was apparently called off because of the suspect's dangerous driving.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 11:20 p.m. as the suspect was driving on surface streets in the Silver Lake area.

When the chase went through Koreatown, the suspect almost hit a pedestrian and their dog as they crossed the street.

It appeared that LAPD canceled the chase as the suspect continued to drive erratically in the West Adams neighborhood.

During an early part of the pursuit, the suspect had been driving at slow speeds in the Echo Park area before they hopped on the 101 Freeway for a short time and later began speeding on Silver Lake Boulevard.

As of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, it's unknown if the suspect was captured by police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
koreatownlos angeleslos angeles countypolice chaselapd
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12
Video shows Indiana teacher slapping student: school district
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
LAX Terminal 1 sees road closures for pedestrian bridge construction
NoHo shootout: How the 1997 gun battle changed policing
Delta captain lets aspiring pilot 'fly' to LAX
Show More
Attempted murder suspect in custody after chase ends in Costa Mesa
LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme
SoCal: Woman continues plea for support as nephew remains in Ukraine
Biola University's extension center in Kyiv prompts worries amid war
Borderline bar shooting hero killed in Newbury Park motorcycle crash
More TOP STORIES News