Dangerous chase through San Fernando Valley ends with suspect in custody

EMBED <>More Videos

Dangerous chase ends in NoHo with suspect in custody

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stolen vehicle suspect led police on a dangerous chase across the San Fernando Valley before being taken into custody Thursday night.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 9:30 p.m. as the suspect was driving a van on surface streets in the Burbank area.

At one point, the suspect ran a red light and was almost broadsided by an oncoming car. The suspect had another close call when he drove on the wrong side of the road and nearly smashed head-on into another car.

The suspect eventually crashed into a parked car in North Hollywood, before getting out and fleeing on foot.

Police later arrested the man after he was caught hiding in a nearby carport.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were involved in the chase.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanknorth hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countypolice chaselapd
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cal/OSHA votes to allow fully vaccinated workers to ditch face masks
Suspect killed, security guard wounded in Highland Park shooting
CA will stop giving unemployment benefits to people not looking for jobs
CA Flex Alert extended through Friday amid extreme heat
2.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hermosa Beach
Friday weather: Another scorcher as excessive heat warning remains
Adoption offers pour in for newborn abandoned in Lynwood
Show More
Lucerne Valley hit-and-run: Surviving victim's mother speaks out
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in Arizona shootings
Traveling circus reopens after being stuck in South El Monte for months
New details emerge about suspects in killing of Aiden Leos
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
More TOP STORIES News