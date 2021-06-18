Dangerous chase through San Fernando Valley ends with suspect in custody

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stolen vehicle suspect led police on a dangerous chase across the San Fernando Valley before being taken into custody Thursday night.AIR7 HD was over the chase around 9:30 p.m. as the suspect was driving a van on surface streets in the Burbank area.At one point, the suspect ran a red light and was almost broadsided by an oncoming car. The suspect had another close call when he drove on the wrong side of the road and nearly smashed head-on into another car.The suspect eventually crashed into a parked car in North Hollywood, before getting out and fleeing on foot.Police later arrested the man after he was caught hiding in a nearby carport.The Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were involved in the chase.