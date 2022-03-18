Driver of stolen Mercedes leads LAPD on chase through San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police chased the driver of a stolen Mercedes-Benz through the San Fernando Valley Thursday afternoon.AIR7 HD was over the pursuit shortly before 5:30 p.m. as the suspect was driving on the shoulder of an on-ramp and about to enter the 101 Freeway.There were times when the driver was in the Encino area and driving dangerously, including traveling on the wrong way of congested surface streets.As the driver got back on the 101 in Sherman Oaks, it appeared police stopped chasing the car due to safety, but a helicopter was still following.The suspect approached the Westfield Fashion Square mall, sped through the parking lot and appeared to have tried to evade police by going inside the multi-level parking structure.It's unclear if the suspect was able to evade capture.