Driver leading authorities on high-speed chase through LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a reported stolen car is leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County late Tuesday.

AIR7 HD was over the chase just after 11 p.m. as the suspect was on the 405 Freeway in the Marina del Rey area.

The driver was going at speeds over 100 mph on the 405 and later on the 110 Freeway as almost no cars were on the road.

The chase stayed mostly in the South Bay and later transitions onto surface streets in the San Pedro area.

