Chase from San Diego County ends in wild standoff on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

Chase from San Diego County ends in 5 Fwy standoff in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A stolen-car suspect was arrested after leading authorities on a chase from San Diego County to Anaheim, where he surrendered after a standoff on the 5 Freeway Monday evening.

The chase began shortly before 6 p.m. in the Chula Vista area after the suspect allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle, authorities said.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 7:30 p.m. as the suspect was on the northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim. Traffic was light while the driver kept fleeing California Highway Patrol officers.

The suspect's car eventually began to slow down, possibly due to a successful spike strip, and stopped near the Beach Boulevard exit.

After the suspect refused to surrender amid a standoff that lasted several minutes, CHP fired what appeared to be pepper balls at the car.

The suspect was forced to step out of the vehicle and appeared to be coughing and had difficulty breathing. He then stood on the roof of the car to avoid a K-9 that raced inside the vehicle.

The man soon gave up and several CHP officers took him into custody around 7: 45 p.m.

Authorities in Chula Vista say the suspect's car was stolen.

