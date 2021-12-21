Suspect taken into custody after chase in stolen fire truck across Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase through Orange County in a stolen fire truck.Truck 85 was stolen from UCI Medical Center around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday as firefighters were dropping off a patient at the hospital, authorities say.The suspect traveled through many Orange County communities, including Fountain Valley and Irvine, before finally stopping in Anaheim near Ball Road and Brookhurst Street just after 3 a.m.Video from the scene shows another man standing in front of the stopped truck before the suspect got out and crawled on the ground toward police.