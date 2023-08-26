A man fleeing authorities in a Tesla was arrested after a spike strip damaged the car's tires, which brought an end to a chase that went through L.A. and Orange counties.

Chase ends on 91 Freeway in Orange County after spike strip damages tires on Tesla

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man fleeing authorities in a Tesla was arrested after a spike strip damaged the car's tires, which brought an end to a chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties Friday night.

The chase ended on the 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda. Once the Tesla came to a stop, the suspect got out of the car and walked straight toward several California Highway Patrol officers.

Some officers had their weapons drawn as the man, who looked agitated, confronted them. Officers tackled the man from behind and took him into custody after a struggle.

AIR7 HD was first over the pursuit around 11 p.m. in the Anaheim Hills area.

With not much traffic, the driver was able to flee as several CHP cruisers trailed behind.

A successful spike strip attempt damaged the Tesla's tires and at lease one tire was on the verge of coming off.

The pursuit began in Los Angeles County, and authorities say the driver was wanted for an HOV lane violation.