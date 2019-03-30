Crime & Safety

Chase: Suspect drives on wrong way of 5 Fwy, hits patrol vehicles in erratic pursuit in Sunland-Tujunga area

A chase suspect drives on the sidewalk after hitting a truck during a chase in the Sunland area on Friday, March 19, 2019.

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect led police through a bizarre and reckless chase through the Sunland-Tujunga area Friday night, swerving on roads and attempting to hit several cars, including patrol vehicles.

At one point, the suspect attempted to slam into patrol vehicles behind and in front of him after stopping in the middle of the road.

Vehicles were hit by the suspect in head-on collisions as the driver would drive off and pass through gas stations, including one incident where the driver hit a pickup truck and drove onto the sidewalk.

The driver was seen swerving on streets and driving on the wrong way of the roads. The suspect also briefly stopped and appeared to brandish a knife out of the window.

Details regarding what led to the chase was not immediately known.

After driving on surface streets, the suspect began driving in the wrong direction on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in the Sun Valley area as police attempted to stop the suspect.

While on the freeway, the driver attempted to split two vehicles and came to a stop after hitting the cars. Officers approached the suspect vehicle with guns drawn. Officers shot at the suspect before the collision.

Surrounding drivers were evacuated from their cars as the suspect remained cornered in the car.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related topics:
crime & safetysunland tujungalos angeles countypolice
