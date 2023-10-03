Chase: Suspect rams police cars, runs across 91 Freeway before arrest

A suspect slammed into police cars, drove on the wrong side of the 91 Freeway and then ran across lanes at the end of a chase in Corona.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect slammed into police cars, drove on the wrong side of the 91 Freeway and then ran across lanes amid traffic in a desperate attempt to escape capture at the end of a chase in Corona Monday night.

Police made an arrest following a lengthy search after the suspect dodged oncoming traffic on the 91 and ran inside a nearby Denny's restaurant.

The chaotic scene unfolded after police initiated a chase of a stolen work truck in La Habra.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 9:20 p.m. as the suspect was driving at moderate speeds on surface streets in the Norco area.

The chase soon transitioned onto the 15 and 91 freeways and ended up in the area of Maple and 6th streets. At that moment, the suspect slammed into police cruisers when the truck was surrounded by police.

The driver slammed into a fence and ended up on the wrong side of the 91. With the truck damaged, the suspect ran onto oncoming traffic and dodged cars speeding by.

Police swarmed a nearby Denny's restaurant after the suspect tried hiding there. After a lengthy standoff, the suspect was arrested and was taken away in an ambulance.