SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into police custody after he led officers on a chase through the San Fernando Valley and into Simi Valley Tuesday afternoon.AIR7 HD was over the chase just after 5:20 p.m. as the suspect was speeding and driving erratically through a narrow road in Simi Valley.Police say the driver was wanted for making criminal threats and may have been armed.The suspect eventually came to a stop at what appeared to be a dead-end street, and police officers were waiting for the suspect to exit the car and surrender.After several minutes into a standoff, the suspect surrendered to officers without incident.