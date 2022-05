LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A standoff is underway in Hollywood after a driver slammed into a Los Angeles police vehicle at the end of a chase Monday night.The suspect is stopped on an off-ramp of the 101 Freeway, and multiple LAPD patrol vehicles are right behind as officers try to get the driver to surrender.The suspect, driving a possible stolen car, was leading police on a chase on freeways and surface streets prior to the standoff.