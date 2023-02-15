Authorities chasing driver in stolen car through LA

  • Full Story
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 5:58AM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are chasing a driver of a reported stolen car through Los Angeles Tuesday night.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 9:10 p.m. as California Highway Patrol vehicles were in pursuit of the driver, who rammed through two fences in the downtown L.A. area. The driver backed up, hitting a patrol cruiser, and continued fleeing.

The chase stayed mostly on surface streets, with the suspect driving erratically.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

