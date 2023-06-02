Catalytic converter theft suspect leads CHP on high-speed chase through San Fernando Valley

A driver suspected in a catalytic converter theft led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase that originated in Ventura County on Friday afternoon and made its way into the San Fernando Valley.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver suspected in a catalytic converter theft led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase that originated in Ventura County on Friday afternoon and made its way into the San Fernando Valley.

Several CHP patrol vehicles pursued the person behind the wheel of a black Toyota Prius on the eastbound 101 Freeway. The driver exited the freeway and at one point drove onto a dirt embankment after being spun out by a Highway Patrol officer's PIT maneuver.

The chase continued for several miles, with the Prius' rear bumper dangling off the back of the car.

Shortly after 2 p.m., authorities executed another PIT maneuver at an intersection. The suspect came to a stop in the middle of a street in Woodland Hills and showed their hands through the driver's side window.

The suspect then exited the vehicle with their hands in the air as Highway Patrol officers with their guns drawn issued commands.

The driver along with one passenger were then taken into custody without incident.

Details about the alleged catalytic converter theft were not immediately available.