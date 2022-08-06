LIVE: Police chasing erratic driver in San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver is leading police on an erratic chase on surface streets and freeways through the San Fernando Valley Friday night.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 9:20 p.m.

The suspect was driving a reported stolen black Lexus SUV, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

There were moments during the chase where the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road.

At one point, the driver got out of the car and tried to steal a parked car in the Burbank area.

The chase then transitioned onto the 5 Freeway. It was on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar where the suspect drove through a construction zone, driving through dirt, before getting back onto the freeway.

While on the 210, law enforcement backed off from chasing the driver, who continued driving dangerously on the freeway.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.