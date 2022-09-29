Suspect in stolen car leading police on chase in San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a stolen car is leading law enforcement on an erratic chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 10:15 p.m. as the suspect was in Simi Valley and driving on winding road.

At one point, the driver approached a cul-de-sac and managed to dodge several patrol vehicles to continue the chase.

The chase went through Simi Valley and returned to the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect appeared to have tried to abandon the car in Northridge, but he went back inside the car to continue fleeing. It appeared police stopped chasing the suspect due to safety concerns.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.