Suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in South LA

26 minutes ago
A chase ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect wanted for shooting at police was arrested after a chase ended in a violent crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night.

Police say the pursuit began when the suspect opened fire on an officer.

Aftermath of the chase showed the suspect crashed near 97th Street and Towne Avenue. It appeared the suspect's SUV crashed into another vehicle and then slammed into several parked cars.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody.

It's unclear if the suspect or police officers were struck by gunfire.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

