Chase: Big rig cab erupts in flames, suspect taken into custody after lengthy pursuit through SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A lengthy chase of a stolen big rig through Southern California ended with the suspect being taken into custody as the cab of the big rig erupted in flames.

The suspect ditched the vehicle on the 210 Freeway in the Rancho Cucamonga area after a fire began to consume the front-end of the big rig. A spike strip earlier in the pursuit damaged the big rig's tires, causing sparks to fly as the suspect continued driving.

The suspect was taken into custody in a nearby housing complex after he ditched the truck and tried to run away.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. ABC7's earlier story is below.

A driver in a stolen big rig is leading authorities on a lengthy chase through Los Angeles County Wednesday night.

AIR7 HD was initially over the pursuit around 11:15 p.m. as the fleeing suspect was driving on the 5 Freeway in the Sun Valley area.

The chase, which has stayed on freeways, went through Burbank and Glendale before the driver got on the 134 Freeway and headed toward Pasadena.

There were moments when the suspect drove erratically and got close to another big rig on the road. For the most part, the suspect was able to continue fleeing amid light traffic.

The chase continues on the 210 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.