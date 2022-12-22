Suspect arrested after chase leads to bizarre standoff in Montebello

The chase suspect would repeatedly stop the car on the road for several minutes and slowly take off once L.A. County sheriff's deputies began to descend on him.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase Wednesday night led to a lengthy standoff that ended with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arresting a suspect who refused to surrender.

In a bizarre game of cat-and-mouse, the suspect would repeatedly stop the car on the road for several minutes and slowly take off once deputies began to descend on him.

AIR7 HD was over the scene just before 10:20 p.m. as the standoff was just getting underway in Montebello.

At one point, the man got out of his car and began yelling at deputies, who were only a few feet away.

The incident prompted a large response from authorities. In one instance, at least seven patrol vehicles were seen stopped behind the suspect's car in the middle of the road.

Authorities deployed spike strips, causing at least one of the tires on the suspect's car to be shredded.

The chase eventually ended with deputies pulling the suspect out of the car while it was stopped.

The pursuit began in East L.A.