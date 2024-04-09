Chase suspect apprehended in Vernon after cargo van hits multiple LASD vehicles

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of reckless driving suspect was taken into custody in Vernon after the cargo van he was driving hit multiple law enforcement vehicles during a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers were in pursuit of a white cargo van in the East L.A. area. While driving eastbound on Pico Boulevard, the driver almost struck a pedestrian, according to officials.

Several LASD vehicle were struck by the van before the chase made its way onto the 5 Freeway, headed southbound. The suspect exited the freeway before the California Highway Patrol could take over the pursuit.

After narrowly missing two cars, the cargo van then entered the parking lot of a warehouse on Bickett Street near the border of Vernon and Huntington Park. Video from AIR7 HD showed the driver jumping out of the vehicle and running into the warehouse, with deputies close behind.

At least a dozen of the warehouse's employees spilled out of the building as law enforcement went in.

Minutes later, deputies escorted the shirtless suspect out of the warehouse in handcuffs and he was placed inside a sheriff's vehicle.

An ambulance was summoned to the location were the LASD vehicles were struck by the cargo van, but no serious injuries to any deputies were reported.